Ad
euobserver
Surveys put support for the Leave and Remain camp on the UK's EU membership on a tie four days ahead of the vote (Photo: Abi Begum)

Cameron in final push, as polls show pro-EU swing

EU & the World
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

British prime minister David Cameron argued on Sunday (19 June) that Britons are not quitters and should vote to remain in the EU, as polls suggest a dead heat in the race four days ahead of the historic ballot on the UK's EU membership.

Cameron, speaking in a special edition of the BBC's Question Time show, invoked the memory of war-time prime minister Winston Churchill's decision in May 1940 to fight the Nazis.

"He didn’t want to be alone, he wanted to be fighting with the Fren...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

UK campaign suspended after deadly attack on MP
UK decision time This WEEK
Cox murder leaves UK in shock, ugly EU campaign blamed
Surveys put support for the Leave and Remain camp on the UK's EU membership on a tie four days ahead of the vote (Photo: Abi Begum)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections