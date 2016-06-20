Cameron in final push, as polls show pro-EU swing

British prime minister David Cameron argued on Sunday (19 June) that Britons are not quitters and should vote to remain in the EU, as polls suggest a dead heat in the race four days ahead of the historic ballot on the UK's EU membership.
Cameron, speaking in a special edition of the BBC's Question Time show, invoked the memory of war-time prime minister Winston Churchill's decision in May 1940 to fight the Nazis.
"He didn’t want to be alone, he wanted to be fighting with the Fren...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.