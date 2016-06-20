Cameron in final push, as polls show pro-EU swing

British prime minister David Cameron argued on Sunday (19 June) that Britons are not quitters and should vote to remain in the EU, as polls suggest a dead heat in the race four days ahead of the historic ballot on the UK's EU membership.

Cameron, speaking in a special edition of the BBC's Question Time show, invoked the memory of war-time prime minister Winston Churchill's decision in May 1940 to fight the Nazis.

"He didn’t want to be alone, he wanted to be fighting with the Fren...