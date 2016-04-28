Ad
euobserver
Manfred Weber suggested the EU make sure its ability to suspend visa-free travel is intact (Photo: European Parliament)

Top MEP: EU 'must ensure visa waivers can be halted'

EU & the World
Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU should re-examine the emergency mechanism to suspend visa liberalisation for countries that fail to fulfil their obligations, the German leader of the conservative group in the European Parliament has suggested on Thursday (28 April).

“We have an emergency mechanism in place in Europe, if certain states persistently do not fulfil their obligations, then we are entitled to suspend visa waivers for those countries,” Manfred Weber, leader of the largest parliamentary group, the Eur...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Manfred Weber suggested the EU make sure its ability to suspend visa-free travel is intact (Photo: European Parliament)

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

