Obama urges EU nations to stick together

US president Barack Obama has urged EU nations to stick together and praised German chancellor Angela Merkel for welcoming refugees.
Speaking in Hannover, Germany, on the fourth day of a European tour, he said the economic crisis coupled with the migration crisis “have led some to question whether European integration can long endure; whether you might be better off separating off.”
“European unity can require frustrating compromise … We understand how easy it must be to vent at ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
