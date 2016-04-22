'Don't expect any deals' on Greece today

Finance ministers of the eurozone are gathering in Amsterdam Friday (22 April) to hear about Greece's progress on reforms, and possibly start a debate on debt relief, a condition the International Monetary Fund has set for joining the country's third bailout package.

“I'm hearing good news from Athens, so let's see where we are,” Eurogroup president and Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Friday morning.

“If we make progress on the content of the programme, and the ...