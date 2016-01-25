Ad
Greek islands and Turkey: 'It's a myth that Greece can't secure the borders. It has one of the largest navies in Europe' (Photo: nasa.org)

Greece risks Schengen expulsion

by Nikolaj Nielsen and Eszter Zalan, BRUSSELS/Amsterdam,

Threats are mounting to expel Greece from the EU's border-free Schengen zone, as interior ministers meet on Monday (25 January) in Amsterdam to discuss extending border controls for two years.

Austria’s interior minister, Johanna Mikl-Leitner, said on her way into the informal meeting in the Dutch city: “It's clear that that if we can't secure the Greek-Turkish border, the Schengen border will move to central Europe.”

“We have to name things by name, everyone knows we need to sec...

