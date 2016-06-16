Amnesty takes aim at EU's 'conflict minerals' plan

The EU has agreed on a framework to stop the the trade in so-called conflict minerals, illegally mined materials used to finance armed conflicts particularly in African countries.
The aim of the forthcoming EU rule is for European companies to source materials including tin, tantalum, tungsten and gold responsibly. They are minerals typically used in everyday products such as mobile phones, laptops, cars and jewellery.
"The EU is committed to preventing international trade in mine...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
