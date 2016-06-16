Ad
Trade in special minerals used in cars and laptps in the EU is often used to finance conflicts (Photo: Responsible Sourcing Network)

Amnesty takes aim at EU's 'conflict minerals' plan

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU has agreed on a framework to stop the the trade in so-called conflict minerals, illegally mined materials used to finance armed conflicts particularly in African countries.

The aim of the forthcoming EU rule is for European companies to source materials including tin, tantalum, tungsten and gold responsibly. They are minerals typically used in everyday products such as mobile phones, laptops, cars and jewellery.

"The EU is committed to preventing international trade in mine...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Trade in special minerals used in cars and laptps in the EU is often used to finance conflicts (Photo: Responsible Sourcing Network)

