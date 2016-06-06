Ad
The EU-Turkey visa-free deal, and the migrant swap deal that hangs upon it, face uncertain future (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

EU-Turkey readmission deal in doubt

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Authorities in Turkey have yet to ratify a key component in the migrant swap deal with the EU despite the European Commission saying otherwise.

People who are not Turks but who reside in the EU without proper papers and who entered EU territory from Turkey can now be sent back to Turkey under the terms of a bilateral readmission agreement for third country nationals.

Greece has a separate bilateral national pact with Ankara that allows Greek authorities to send all irregular migra...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

The EU-Turkey visa-free deal, and the migrant swap deal that hangs upon it, face uncertain future (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

