Attack in Nice prompts deep divisions in France

Four days after the lorry attack that killed 84 people in Nice on Bastille Day (14 July), France is struggling to maintain unity in its reaction.

The attack is the latest in a series that has killed 235 people since January 2015, most notably on 13 November when 130 were killed in Paris.

"Fed up with carnage," read a placard put on Nice's Promenade des Anglais, the seafront avenue where the latest atrocity occurred.

As a consequence, French people are losing faith in their l...