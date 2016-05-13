Greece and EU make progress on bailout deal

Greece and its European creditors have reached agreement on measures required to unblock a new tranche of aid. It appears that the size of the tranche could double the €5-6 billion initially planned.
The agreement on a package designed to save €5.4 billion on the Greek budget was confirmed by an EU official on Friday.
It follows a vote last week by the Greek parliament of two laws reforming the pension and the income tax systems, which are still being examined by experts from the...
