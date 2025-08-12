The lie that worked: CDU panic undermines Germany's top court

Germany's new government coalition faced its first major crisis in July when it failed to hold a scheduled parliamentary vote on three new Constitutional Court judges amid controversies about one candidate's political orientation.
This is no small matter — the court occupies a powerful position in German constitutional politics.
Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International (DRI), a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation. Nino Tsereteli also works for DRI, as the programme coordinator for EU Law.
