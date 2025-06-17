The rising tide of physical attacks on European politicians

Intimidation and violence against local officials are becoming a disturbing feature of European public life.

A new report by ACLED (Armed Conflict Location & Event Data) underscores the scale and persistence of the problem. These acts erode democratic legitimacy from the ground up — and call for a coordinated European response.

In 2024, ACLED records 110 cases of physical violence against local officials across 12 EU countries. While this marks a decline from the 2023 peak, the drop is largely due to a sharp fall in incidents in France, where violence had spiked during unrest following the fatal police shooting of Nahel Merzouk.

Excluding France, however, the number of incidents across the EU rose from 87 in 2023 to 98 in 2024 — with notable increases in Germany and a wider geographic spread.

Italy led with 59 incidents — more than triple Germany’s 18. Metropolitan France followed with 12. Property damage — especially to municipal buildings or officials’ properties — was the most common form of intimidation.

What’s driving this violence?

Rising political polarisation is at its core. Over the past decade, Europe has weathered a series of overlapping crises — from the financial crisis to the pandemic to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — that have eroded trust in institutions and fuelled the rise of anti-establishment movements.

Local officials, often the most accessible face of government, have borne the brunt. Many are targeted with disinformation, hate speech, and threats — especially during election periods — and some face direct physical attacks.

Organised crime compounds the threat, particularly where local officials are seen as obstacles to illicit activities. This is especially true in parts of Italy, but notable cases have also emerged in France and Spain.

The consequences are far-reaching. Local officials are changing how they work, what they say, and whether they stay in office at all. In Italy and the Netherlands, some mayors increasingly avoid public events due to safety concerns. In France, local projects — particularly those involving migrant reception — are often abandoned under pressure.

A 2024 survey found that 40 percent of mayors in small municipalities had faced intimidation — and over a quarter had considered stepping down

The psychological toll is mounting. In Germany, president Frank-Walter Steinmeier has voiced concern over mayors limiting public exposure or resigning altogether. A 2024 survey found that 40 percent of mayors in small municipalities had faced intimidation — and over a quarter had considered stepping down.

In France alone, more than 2,400 mayors resigned between 2020 and 2024, and 57,000 council seats were left vacant. Recruitment is increasingly difficult, especially in rural areas, where political roles are often poorly compensated and protection is limited.

When capable officials abandon public service, vacancies go unfilled, extremist actors find new openings, and civic trust erodes. The result is more than administrative strain — it’s a hollowing out of democracy at its closest level.

What can be done?

Some European countries are starting to act.

In France, the interior ministry established a dedicated centre in 2023 to monitor and counter violence against elected officials, complementing an earlier observatory run by the Association of French Mayors. A 2024 law increased penalties for assaults on local officials and improved coordination between prosecutors and municipalities, with additional measures under discussion.

Germany’s KoMo observatory, launched in 2021 under the federal MOTRA programme, tracks threats and hate speech against local public servants in collaboration with police and municipal associations. In 2024, a new national strategy — informed by past cases of radical violence — introduced digital reporting tools and expanded access to legal and psychological support.

Since 2015, Italy’s interior ministry has operated a national observatory on intimidation against local officials. This complements a report published annually since 2011 by the NGO Avviso Pubblico. Protection measures include tougher penalties for offenders and reimbursement of legal costs for affected officials.

Despite these advances, the EU still lacks a coordinated strategy. While bodies like the Committee of the Regions and European Parliament have raised concerns, no common framework exists to systematically monitor violence or support targeted local officials.

The Council of Europe has taken a more active stance in recent years, issuing recommendations and compiling best practices. Yet, these efforts remain largely consultative and stop short of delivering concrete, coordinated protection.

To address this growing threat, the EU could take meaningful steps — such as establishing a pan-European observatory on violence against local officials, promoting shared data standards and reporting tools, funding psychological, legal, and physical protection measures (particularly in rural areas), and supporting training and peer networks for elected local representatives.

Recognising this phenomenon as a systemic threat to democracy would be an important step toward a more coordinated European approach.

The risks are clear: institutional disengagement, radical infiltration, and growing public distrust. Protecting local officials is not just about personal safety; it’s about defending democracy where it’s most visible, most local, and most at risk.





