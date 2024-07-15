Ad
Robert Baer is a former CIA operative and author of the book The Perfect Kill: 21 Laws for Assassins (Photo: Hossam el-Hamalawy)

Former CIA officer: Trump shooting puts US democracy further in peril

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Donald Trump shot was "impossible to miss" for a skilled assassin, but the failed attack has put US democracy further in peril, a former CIA intelligence officer told EUobserver.

Looking at the attempted assassination of the former president in Pennsylvania on Sunday (14 July) from a technical point of view, Robert Baer said that "for a professional, this ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

