Tuesday's ceremony was attended by six EU diplomats and US actor Steven Seagal

EU drafts belated Russian political funding ban, flubs Putin boycott

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

New sanctions are to ban Russian money from EU politics after the 2024 election, but six EU nations still attended the inauguration of Vladimir Putin on Tuesday (7 May). 

The 14th round of Russia sanctions will strike back at Russia's subversion of EU elections in the wake of the Russiagate affair, which saw Moscow accused of paying cash bribes to MEPs vi...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

