Russia plotting to wreck EU referendum, Moldova says

Russia is planning to sabotage a referendum on EU integration in Moldova, Chișinău's spy service has warned, as EU diplomats fear bad "surprises" also in the Western Balkans.
"Attempts are being made to compromise a referendum on European integration, interfere in the presidential elections, as well as discredit government institutions and politicians who support Moldova's accession to the European Union," said Alexandru Musteata, the...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
