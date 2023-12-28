Ad
A less sexy, yet critical point for an up-to-date strategy is shifting gears to improve the electricity grid (Photo: Thomas Despeyroux)

EU urgently needs to reshuffle its energy security toolbox

Green Economy
Opinion
by Joanna Maćkowiak-Pandera and Taube Van Melkebeke, Warsaw/Brussels,

At the end of October, the EU-US Task Force on Energy Security met for the 11th time. The European Commission called this dialogue an "essential tool to ensure energy security in Europe".

But we all know how it goes. Tools get lost in dark garage corners; your neighbour borrows one to never return; they're left outside to rust in the rain… Indeed, they are nothing without their well-or...

Author Bio

Joanna Maćkowiak-Pandera is founder & president of the Warsaw-based clean energy think-tank Forum Energii and an expert at the Green European Foundation. Taube Van Melkebeke is policy manager at the Green European Foundation, the political foundation attached to the Green party.

