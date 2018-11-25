EU leaders back Brexit deal, say 'no alternatives' possible

EU leaders have endorsed the Brexit deal, overseeing the withdrawal of the UK from the EU next March, and handing the baton to British prime minister Theresa May to push the agreement through a hostile parliament in London.
The bloc's 27 other leaders arrived in a solemn mood at an extraordinary summit in Brussels on Sunday (25 November).
They took the decision, which ends 45 years of British membership, to endorse the accord after just half an hour of talks.
The more than...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
