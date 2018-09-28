Ad
Two ultra-nationalist parties in the European parliament have been stripped of EU funding (Photo: European Parliament)

Ultra-right parties in EU funding axe

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Two ultra-nationalist parties in the European parliament will no longer be entitled to EU funding after failing to meet minimum conditions.

The independent authority overseeing parties and foundations on Thursday (27 September) announced that the Alliance of European National Movements (AEMN) and Alliance for Peace and Freedom (APF) have been struck off its registration list.

It is the first time ever the oversight authority, known as the Authority for European Political Parties a...

