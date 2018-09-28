Ultra-right parties in EU funding axe

Two ultra-nationalist parties in the European parliament will no longer be entitled to EU funding after failing to meet minimum conditions.
The independent authority overseeing parties and foundations on Thursday (27 September) announced that the Alliance of European National Movements (AEMN) and Alliance for Peace and Freedom (APF) have been struck off its registration list.
It is the first time ever the oversight authority, known as the Authority for European Political Parties a...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
