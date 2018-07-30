Ad
An electoral reform amendment has gone through in less than a month in Poland - while everyone was focussed on rule-of-law issues (Photo: Aleksandra Eriksson)

While Poles defend courts, Kaczynski hijacks EU elections

by Martin Mycielski, Brussels,

Following another series of rallies throughout the country, the Brussels media, policy-makers (those not on holiday) and NGOs continue their outrage over Poland's ruling party's seizure of the courts.

New bills tighten Law and Justice's grip on the Supreme Court and the judiciary, further abolishing the rule of law and weakening democracy.

But while Twitter and EU bubble publications are flooded with photos of protesting crowd...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Polish PM defends judicial witch-hunt
Judicial affair: Polish juggernaut rolls on
EU court adds weight to concerns on Polish judiciary
