EU wants answers to de-dramatise Brexit talks

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier hit a conciliatory tone when reacting to the latest UK proposals on Friday (20 July) - which nevertheless the EU consider insufficient for a breakthrough, as the risk of a 'no-deal' increases.

Barnier again warned, however, that without an agreement on the Irish border there will be no Brexit divorce agreement and no transition period.

But he did open the way for alternative solutions other than the so-called 'backstop' put forward by the...