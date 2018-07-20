EU wants answers to de-dramatise Brexit talks

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier hit a conciliatory tone when reacting to the latest UK proposals on Friday (20 July) - which nevertheless the EU consider insufficient for a breakthrough, as the risk of a 'no-deal' increases.
Barnier again warned, however, that without an agreement on the Irish border there will be no Brexit divorce agreement and no transition period.
But he did open the way for alternative solutions other than the so-called 'backstop' put forward by the...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.