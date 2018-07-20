Ad
euobserver
Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney and EU negotiator Michel Barnier at the EU affairs meeting on the UK's Brexit white paper (Photo: Council of the European Union)

EU wants answers to de-dramatise Brexit talks

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier hit a conciliatory tone when reacting to the latest UK proposals on Friday (20 July) - which nevertheless the EU consider insufficient for a breakthrough, as the risk of a 'no-deal' increases.

Barnier again warned, however, that without an agreement on the Irish border there will be no Brexit divorce agreement and no transition period.

But he did open the way for alternative solutions other than the so-called 'backstop' put forward by the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

May caves in to Brexiteer demands, risking 'no deal'
EU urges no-deal Brexit preparation
UK's May moves towards 'soft' Brexit
May avoids defeat in key Brexit bill
Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney and EU negotiator Michel Barnier at the EU affairs meeting on the UK's Brexit white paper (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections