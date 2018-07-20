Italian populists try to sink EU migrant mission

Italy is stepping up its campaign to stop EU ships from taking rescued migrants to its ports.
Giuseppe Conte, its prime minister, fired the latest salvo in a letter to EU institutions on Thursday (19 July) that was leaked to Italian media.
The EU should create a "crisis cell" for "coordinating the action of member states on finding landing ports and countries willing to take the rescued persons," he said.
"What happened on Sunday should become the norm, no longer entruste...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
