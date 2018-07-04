Ad
The Islamic State in Iraq have lost territory (Photo: Eszter Zalan)

EU aid not reaching Yazidi in northern Iraq, says NGO

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU has provided some €350m in humanitarian funding aid for Iraq between 2015 and 2017.

But Nadia's Initiative, an NGO named after an enslaved Yezhidi girl who managed to escape the Islamic State, says little if anything ends up helping the discriminated community in Sinjar, an ancient city in northern Iraq.

Elizabeth Schaeffer Brown, who has been working with the community since 2015, told this website Iraqi politicians are now refusing to disperse any of the needed aid funds ...

Migration

