Ad
euobserver
Some 54,780 first-time asylum applicants applied for international protection in EU countries in May of this year (Photo: Stephen Ryan / IFRC)

Asylum applications to EU drop 30 percent year-on-year

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

First-time asylum applications have dropped significantly, according to the EU's statistical office Eurostat.

May saw almost 55,000 first-time applicants, a figure that represents a 30-percent decrease compared to the same time last year.

While the year-on-year drop is likely to please t...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

EU 'safe countries' asylum concepts being expanded to limit rights
EU ministers edge close to agreement on 'return hubs' for asylum seekers
Over 1,200 die trying to reach Europe in 2025, new UN figures say
Budget cuts driving surge in EU migration from Sudan, UN warns
Why it matters that the EU is pushing to offshore asylum: 10 questions
Libya: 'We need more than window-dressing on migration'
Some 54,780 first-time asylum applicants applied for international protection in EU countries in May of this year (Photo: Stephen Ryan / IFRC)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections