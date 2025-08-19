Asylum applications to EU drop 30 percent year-on-year

First-time asylum applications have dropped significantly, according to the EU's statistical office Eurostat.
May saw almost 55,000 first-time applicants, a figure that represents a 30-percent decrease compared to the same time last year.
While the year-on-year drop is likely to please t...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
