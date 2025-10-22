Ad
euobserver
The EU-Mauritania deal will see the EU help the west African country tackle the root causes of migration, provide humanitarian assistance to refugees and crack down on human traffickers

Mauritania will not host any European deportation centres, government says

Migration
Africa
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Vienna,

Mauritania will not host any European deportation centres, according to a government advisor from the northwest African state.

Despite recently signing €210m cash-for-migrant deal

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
MigrationAfrica

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Egypt hopes for debt swap and investment deals ahead of EU summit
Italy-Albania migrant deal: Millions spent, few results
EU's status as top aid donor 'in jeopardy' as budget cuts hit
EU and Spain risk rights abuse complicity in Mauritania, says Human Rights Watch
Detail unclear on how much is new in EU's 'strategic' Mediterranean Pact
EU ministers brace for clash over migrant returns as solidarity issue looms again
Sweden to deport migrants who spent just one day in jail, says minister
The EU-Mauritania deal will see the EU help the west African country tackle the root causes of migration, provide humanitarian assistance to refugees and crack down on human traffickers

Tags

MigrationAfrica

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections