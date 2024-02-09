EU-Mauritania deal: More than just a migration pact

The EU's €210m agreement with Mauritania has been marketed as the bloc's latest 'cash for migrant control' deal with an African state. But the EU is also hoping to see a serious advance in relations between Brussels and Nouakchott to boost its Global Gateway investment programme and start rebuilding its influence in West Africa and the Sahel.
The deal outlined by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and Mauritanian...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.