Afghanistan is a 'forever emergency,' says UN head

Afghanistan is a "forever emergency" rendered worse by an isolated country intent on dismantling human rights, says UN refugee agency (UNHCR) representative for the country, Leonard Zulu.

"The emergency that we had in August 2021 did not disappear," he said, in reference to the Taliban takeover that left much of the world stunned.

"And that's why I'm saying it's a forever emergency that will remain as a recurrent emergency," he s...