Ad
euobserver
Women and girls in Afghanistan continue to suffer from the edicts issued by the Taliban (Photo: Sacha Myers / Save the Children)

Afghanistan is a 'forever emergency,' says UN head

EU & the World
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Afghanistan is a "forever emergency" rendered worse by an isolated country intent on dismantling human rights, says UN refugee agency (UNHCR) representative for the country, Leonard Zulu.

"The emergency that we had in August 2021 did not disappear," he said, in reference to the Taliban takeover that left much of the world stunned.

"And that's why I'm saying it's a forever emergency that will remain as a recurrent emergency," he s...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Afghan women need global support, not feminism lessons
A year of Taliban — only aid is keeping Afghan kids alive
Afghanistan: Europe's disgrace
Women and girls in Afghanistan continue to suffer from the edicts issued by the Taliban (Photo: Sacha Myers / Save the Children)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections