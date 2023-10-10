Israel's siege of Gaza is illegal, EU says

Israel's siege of Gaza is illegal the EU's top diplomat has said, while insisting that European aid to Palestine will keep flowing.

"Israel has a right to self-defence, but it has to be done within international law ... cutting water, cutting electricity, cutting food to a mass of civilian people is against international law," said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday (10 October) in Oman.

He repeated the view more than once in his press briefing. "The Palestinian peo...