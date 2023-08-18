Ad
euobserver
Swedish police to handle security and applications for future Koran-burnings no differently than before (Photo: News Oresund)

Koran-burnings to continue, despite Sweden terror threat

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Koran-burnings in Sweden are to go on as before, despite its upgrade of the terrorist threat from "violent Islamism".

One application to do so has been lodged for Saturday (19 August) by a 47-year old Iranian woman, Marjan Bahrami, who aims to burn the sacred Muslim book on a beach in Bromma, 10km from Stockholm city centre.

"Why shouldn't I burn the Koran? There are only good reasons for doing so," she told EUobserver in a written statement.

"Islam is the greatest threat ...

