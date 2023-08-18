Koran-burnings to continue, despite Sweden terror threat

Koran-burnings in Sweden are to go on as before, despite its upgrade of the terrorist threat from "violent Islamism".
One application to do so has been lodged for Saturday (19 August) by a 47-year old Iranian woman, Marjan Bahrami, who aims to burn the sacred Muslim book on a beach in Bromma, 10km from Stockholm city centre.
"Why shouldn't I burn the Koran? There are only good reasons for doing so," she told EUobserver in a written statement.
"Islam is the greatest threat ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
