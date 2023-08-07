Ad
Ascension Island is thousands of kilometres away from Europe (Photo: Warren Evans)

Remote Atlantic Ocean rock could host migrants, UK says

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The UK is threatening to deport irregular migrants to Ascension Island if its plan to send people to Rwanda fails, amid another lethal shipwreck in the Mediterranean.

British officials briefed national press anonymously on the Ascension Island idea on Sunday (6 August).

"It's pragmatic to consider all options and it makes sense to draw up proposals to stop the boats that could work alongside our Rwanda policy," a "senior government source" told

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ascension Island is thousands of kilometres away from Europe (Photo: Warren Evans)

