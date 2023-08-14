EUobserver's non-fiction book picks for summer

With summer in full swing, we asked our journalists, editors and columnist to share their favourite non-fiction books they read this year. If you're still looking for something to read, read on.

The Pike: Gabriele d'Annunzio, Poet, Seducer and Preacher of War



By Lucy Hughes-Hallett

Wester van Gaal: This is a biography about Gabriele D'Annunzio, a 19th and early 20th-century poet, writer, polemicist, war hero (and criminal). He is sometimes called 'The F...