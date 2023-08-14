Ad
Ursula Von Der Leyen reading a book. (Photo: Dati Bendo)

EUobserver's non-fiction book picks for summer

Opinion
by Alejandro Tauber, Amsterdam,

With summer in full swing, we asked our journalists, editors and columnist to share their favourite non-fiction books they read this year. If you're still looking for something to read, read on.

The Pike: Gabriele d'Annunzio, Poet, Seducer and Preacher of War

\nBy Lucy Hughes-Hallett

Wester van Gaal: This is a biography about Gabriele D'Annunzio, a 19th and early 20th-century poet, writer, polemicist, war hero (and criminal). He is sometimes called 'The F...

Author Bio

Alejandro Tauber is Publisher of EUobserver. He is Ecuadorian, German, and American, but lives in Amsterdam. His background is in tech and science reporting, and was previously editor at VICE's Motherboard and publisher of TNW.

