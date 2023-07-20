Spaniards face stark choice in Sunday's snap election

Spanish voters will hit the polls on Sunday (23 July) for a snap general election — with a potential shift in power looming large.

Given the school summer holidays, over 2.6 million people have already applied for postal voting, indicating a potentially high overall turnout.

In this pivotal electoral contest, Spaniards will decide whether to keep the socialist prime minister Pedro Sánchez's minority government — or grant their backing to the rightwing Partido Popular (PP), led by ...