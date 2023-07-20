Spaniards face stark choice in Sunday's snap election

Spanish voters will hit the polls on Sunday (23 July) for a snap general election — with a potential shift in power looming large.
Given the school summer holidays, over 2.6 million people have already applied for postal voting, indicating a potentially high overall turnout.
In this pivotal electoral contest, Spaniards will decide whether to keep the socialist prime minister Pedro Sánchez's minority government — or grant their backing to the rightwing Partido Popular (PP), led by ...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
