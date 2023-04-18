A new way of looking at 'power' in Europe

It is often said that the European Union has become more powerful in recent years. And that, therefore, its member states have lost power. But while the former is true, the latter is not.

Certainly, we have 'more Europe' now than before: for example, we have established European banking supervision, a eurozone rescue fund, a European minimum wage directive and the world's most ambitious climate targets.

The EU has also procured vaccines for all its citizens, it funds arms deliver...