The handshake between Aleksandar Vučić, president of Serbia, on the left, and Josep Borrell, EU foreign affairs chief, in Ohrid, North Macedonia last month (Photo: EU Commission)

Is EU running out of steam on Kosovo/Serbia?

EU & the World
EU Political
Opinion
by Cameron MacBride, Sarajevo,

Following a tense meeting last month in the city of Ohrid, in North Macedonia, the EU was able to narrowly squeeze out what it called the "implementation annex" to the broader agreement for normalisation of relations between the two adversaries of Kosovo and Serbia.

Although relatively light in content, the annex could represent the first steps to Serbia and Kosovo finally working more constructively together — if it is actually implemented.

So far, however, the two sides have s...

Author Bio

Cameron MacBride is a Scottish researcher at the Post-Conflict Research Centre in Sarajevo.

