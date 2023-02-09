Racist algorithms and AI can't determine EU migration policy

Stranding people at sea and leaving them to drown instead of rescuing them. Decisions about people's lives in the hands of unreliable lie detector tests. Major decisions about security in the hands of algorithms.
These are just a few examples of the path we are going down — that EU leg...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Alyna Smith is deputy director at the Platform for International Cooperation on Undocumented Migrants (PICUM), Caterina Rodelli is EU policy analyst at Access Now, Sarah Chander of European Digital Rights (EDRi) and Petra Molnar of the Refugee Law Lab at York University.
Alyna Smith is deputy director at the Platform for International Cooperation on Undocumented Migrants (PICUM), Caterina Rodelli is EU policy analyst at Access Now, Sarah Chander of European Digital Rights (EDRi) and Petra Molnar of the Refugee Law Lab at York University.