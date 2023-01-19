Ad
EU Commission estimates suggest that between 1.7 and 4.1 million workers are currently misclassified as 'self-employed' (Photo: The Left)

Improving conditions for gig workers splits MEPs

by Paula Soler, Brussels,

Self-employed or employed? This question is at the heart of the negotiations of the proposal for an EU directive on improving the conditions of platform workers.

Home-delivery riders, or Uber-style app drivers are some of those who compose a sector estimated by the EU Commission to employ more than 28 million people. The number has been growing for years, and is expected to keep rising, reaching 43 million workers in the next two years.

The sector boomed to a record nearly €14bn...

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

