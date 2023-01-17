Time to put Antwerp's Russian diamonds on EU sanctions list

Anyone walking around the area surrounding Antwerp's Central Station can hardly ignore it. Antwerp is the diamond capital of the world. Thanks to its strategic location, the city has been inextricably linked to the trade and processing of the raw stones for centuries.

Around 85 percent of the world's rough diamonds, half of polished diamonds and 40 percent of industrial diamonds pass through Antwerp.

But today a dark shadow looms over the once magnificent diamond quarter. Almost ...