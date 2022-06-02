Ad
EU judges in Luxembourg have final say on sanctions challenges (Photo: Peter Teffer)

Russian oligarchs spam EU court with sanctions cases

EU & the World
Rule of Law
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russian oligarchs on the hook for the war in Ukraine are lining up in the EU court in Luxembourg with challenges to sanctions.

But the last Russian who tested the system — catering baron and the boss of the mercenary Wagner Group Yevgeniy Prigozhin — just lost, in a poor omen for their luck.

Russian oligarchs or their family members under asset-freezes and visa-bans appear to have lodged at least 18 cases in the EU general court in Luxembourg since the war began, records indica...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

