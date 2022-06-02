Russian oligarchs spam EU court with sanctions cases

Russian oligarchs on the hook for the war in Ukraine are lining up in the EU court in Luxembourg with challenges to sanctions.

But the last Russian who tested the system — catering baron and the boss of the mercenary Wagner Group Yevgeniy Prigozhin — just lost, in a poor omen for their luck.

Russian oligarchs or their family members under asset-freezes and visa-bans appear to have lodged at least 18 cases in the EU general court in Luxembourg since the war began, records indica...