Ad
euobserver
Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg speaking to reporters in Brussels on Wednesday (Photo: nato.int)

Nato eyes deployment of French forces to Romania

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Jens Stoltenberg, the Nato secretary general, said Wednesday (16 February) that French soldiers could be sent to Romania amid what he said were signs that Russia is continuing to prepare for conflict in Ukraine.

Nato sent deterrence forces to the Baltic region and Poland after Russia's first invasion of Ukraine in 2014. Those forces remain in place and are comprised of four multinational battalions with about 1,200 soldiers each that are meant to act as a tripwire for larger Nato force...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

'Do you want France to fight with Russia?' Putin asks
EU countries urge nationals out of Ukraine
West urges Putin not to recognise Ukraine 'republics'
Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg speaking to reporters in Brussels on Wednesday (Photo: nato.int)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections