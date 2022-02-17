Nato eyes deployment of French forces to Romania

Jens Stoltenberg, the Nato secretary general, said Wednesday (16 February) that French soldiers could be sent to Romania amid what he said were signs that Russia is continuing to prepare for conflict in Ukraine.
Nato sent deterrence forces to the Baltic region and Poland after Russia's first invasion of Ukraine in 2014. Those forces remain in place and are comprised of four multinational battalions with about 1,200 soldiers each that are meant to act as a tripwire for larger Nato force...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
