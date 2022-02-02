MEPs hear testimony from Pegasus spy victims

MEPs have demanded a tough EU response to the two member states revealed to have been using the Israeli spyware Pegasus to target political opponents and journalists.

"The EU's response must be vigorous," centre-right Dutch MEP Jeroen Lenaers said during a hearing with victims of the surveillance in the civil liberties committee of the European Parliament on Tuesday (1 February).

The secret surveillance that went on in a dozen countries was revealed by an international media inve...