How a women's revolution is testing Belarus dictator

The largest mass protests in Belarus' history, unfolding right now, could be called a women's revolution.
Events, which have jeopardised dictator-president Alexander Lukashenko's 26-year rule, are being driven by three women, including presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.
Female demonstrators played a crucial role in street protests.
And women with flowers helped pause police brutality.
The protests were triggered by a rigged election on 9 August, in which L...
Oleg Sukhov is a reporter at The Kyiv Post, an English-language newspaper in Ukraine.