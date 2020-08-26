How a women's revolution is testing Belarus dictator

The largest mass protests in Belarus' history, unfolding right now, could be called a women's revolution.

Events, which have jeopardised dictator-president Alexander Lukashenko's 26-year rule, are being driven by three women, including presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

Female demonstrators played a crucial role in street protests.

And women with flowers helped pause police brutality.

The protests were triggered by a rigged election on 9 August, in which L...