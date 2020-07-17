Ad
This ruling is the second big win for Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems (l), who also won a landmark case on data transfer in 2015 that led to the invalidation of the 'Privacy Shield' predecessor - the 'Safe Harbour' programme (Photo: Martin Hanzel)

EU top court bins 'Privacy Shield' in Schrems privacy case

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems on Thursday welcomed the decision by the European Union's Court of Justice (ECJ) in his case against Facebook, which ruled that the EU-US data transfer pact fails to protect EU citizens' rights to privacy.

The EU-US 'Privacy Shield' - an agreement to share personal data for commercial purposes in use by more than 5,300 companies - was previously criticised by privacy activists and MEPs on the civil li...

