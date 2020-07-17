EU top court bins 'Privacy Shield' in Schrems privacy case

Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems on Thursday welcomed the decision by the European Union's Court of Justice (ECJ) in his case against Facebook, which ruled that the EU-US data transfer pact fails to protect EU citizens' rights to privacy.
The EU-US 'Privacy Shield' - an agreement to share personal data for commercial purposes in use by more than 5,300 companies - was previously criticised by privacy activists and MEPs on the civil li...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
