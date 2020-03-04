Ad
euobserver
The great novelty of the new 2020 ECHR ruling is that the applicants had not used official entry procedures and, because of their own conduct, Spanish police were justified in returning them to Morocco without examining their personal circumstances (Photo: EUobserver)

An EU migration policy revolution from the courts?

Migration
Opinion
by Vít Novotný, Brussels,

When it comes to policies on irregular migration, it is sometimes courts, not parliaments, that call the shots.

A ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) last month proved the point.

The court ruled that the Spanish government did not violate the principle of non-refoulment (prohibition of collective expulsions) contained in Protocol 4 o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Vít Novotný is a senior researcher officer at the Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies, the official think tank of the European People's Party.

Related articles

Greece calls EU talks as migrant numbers grow
What you don't hear about Spain's migration policy
EU not prepared for 2015 repeat, warns migration chief
The great novelty of the new 2020 ECHR ruling is that the applicants had not used official entry procedures and, because of their own conduct, Spanish police were justified in returning them to Morocco without examining their personal circumstances (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

MigrationOpinion

Author Bio

Vít Novotný is a senior researcher officer at the Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies, the official think tank of the European People's Party.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections