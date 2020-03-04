An EU migration policy revolution from the courts?

When it comes to policies on irregular migration, it is sometimes courts, not parliaments, that call the shots.
A ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) last month proved the point.
The court ruled that the Spanish government did not violate the principle of non-refoulment (prohibition of collective expulsions) contained in Protocol 4 o...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Vít Novotný is a senior researcher officer at the Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies, the official think tank of the European People's Party.
Vít Novotný is a senior researcher officer at the Wilfried Martens Centre for European Studies, the official think tank of the European People's Party.