euobserver
As of 3 February 2020, 17,383 laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported worldwide, as well as 362 deaths (Photo: Alexander Mueller)

EU's response to coronavirus: 'Time for facts, not fear'

EU Political
Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

"This is the time for facts, not fear," the EU commissioner for health and food safety, Stella Kyriakides, warned on Monday (3 February) after meeting with Andrea Ammon, the director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) over the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

"The number of cases in the EU so far remains low and member states overall have strong health systems and preparedness plans," Kyriakides said, adding that the EU is ready to support member states and t...

EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

