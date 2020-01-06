Iran, Brexit test 'geopolitical' commission This WEEK

The EU this week will continue to struggle to deal with the latest crisis sparked by the US administration's killing of Iran's senior general Qassem Suleimani and US president Donald Trump's continued threats to bomb Iran.

Brussels said it wants to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East, but has appeared to be so far remaining on the sidelines and taking few concrete actions.

This will be the first major test for the new EU executive, which its president, Germany's Ursula von ...