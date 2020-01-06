Ad
euobserver
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has invited the Iranian foreign minister to Brussels - but has yet to receive a response (Photo: exteriores.gob.es)

Iran, Brexit test 'geopolitical' commission This WEEK

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU this week will continue to struggle to deal with the latest crisis sparked by the US administration's killing of Iran's senior general Qassem Suleimani and US president Donald Trump's continued threats to bomb Iran.

Brussels said it wants to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East, but has appeared to be so far remaining on the sidelines and taking few concrete actions.

This will be the first major test for the new EU executive, which its president, Germany's Ursula von ...

Eszter Zalan

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has invited the Iranian foreign minister to Brussels - but has yet to receive a response

Eszter Zalan

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

