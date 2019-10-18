Ad
London: British MPs rejected previous Brexit deal three times (Photo: Dun.can)

Crunch Brexit vote in UK This WEEK

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The future of Brexit continues to hang in the balance this week, with a crunch vote in Westminster on Saturday (19 October).

If British prime minister Boris Johnson fails to get his new Brexit deal through parliament, then the UK will either crash out of Europe with no legal safety net at the end of the month or be forced to seek another extension to the deadline.

The opposition Labour Party, some rebels in Johnson's own Conservative Party, as well as his former Northern Irish al...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

