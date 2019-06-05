Weber re-elected EPP chief as coalition talks drag

The European People's Party, the EU's largest political block, re-elected its parliamentary leader, Manfred Weber, on Wednesday (5 June) - as the mainstream political parties attempt to hammer out a coalition in time for the EU leaders' meeting later in June.

MEPs from the centre-right EPP backed their Bavarian boss, Weber, who is also hoping to become president of the EU commission.

The EPP was the first group to hold its meeting to elect its leadership after the election, wher...