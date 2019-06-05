Ad
Manfred Weber after securing the group leadership on Wednesday - but will he have enough support to get the Berlaymont job? (Photo: European Parliament)

Weber re-elected EPP chief as coalition talks drag

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European People's Party, the EU's largest political block, re-elected its parliamentary leader, Manfred Weber, on Wednesday (5 June) - as the mainstream political parties attempt to hammer out a coalition in time for the EU leaders' meeting later in June.

MEPs from the centre-right EPP backed their Bavarian boss, Weber, who is also hoping to become president of the EU commission.

The EPP was the first group to hold its meeting to elect its leadership after the election, wher...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Manfred Weber after securing the group leadership on Wednesday - but will he have enough support to get the Berlaymont job? (Photo: European Parliament)

