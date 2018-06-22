Ad
'The weakening of Angela Merkel and the possibility of a real crisis worries everyone,' said a top EU official. (Photo: Consilium)

Merkel's woes cast shadow on EU's future

by Eric Maurice, Luxembourg,

Three days have passed since a Franco-German agreement in favour of a eurozone budget triggered hopes for a relaunch of EU reforms, and already the mood is already souring over fears of a political crisis in Berlin.

"It's the elephant in the room," a top European source said on Friday (22 June). 

 "The weakening of Angela Merkel and the possibility of a real crisis worries everyone," he said. Together with the situation in Ital...

