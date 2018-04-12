Ad
euobserver
Rapportuer Judith Sargentini is presepnting her report on Hungary (Photo: European Parliament)

Draft EU report calls for sanctions on Hungary

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU should launch a sanctions procedure against Hungary because of a "clear risk of a serious breach" of the bloc's basic values, a draft report by a European Parliament (EP) committee published on Thursday (12 April) said.

The report detailed the curtailed rights of the constitutional court, stricter control over the courts, the curbing of freedom of expression, a biased media council, the financing of newspapers through state advertisement, the threat to academic freedom, and the ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

New Polish PM visits Hungary in snub to Brussels
Orban, the 'anti-Merkel', emboldens European right
Hungary's main opposition media shuts down after election
Corruption report: Hungary gets worse, Italy makes progress
Rapportuer Judith Sargentini is presepnting her report on Hungary (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections