Germany and France promise new Russia sanctions

Germany and France are to impose new sanctions on Russia over the UK gas attack, with some measures due as early as Monday (26 March).

"We, Germany and France, agreed that such reactions in addition to the recall of the [EU] ambassador are necessary," German chancellor Angela Merkel said at a joint press briefing with French president Emmanuel Macron in Brussels on Friday.

She declined to say what the new sanctions might be, but she called the UK incident a "very grave challenge...