May in the Forbidden City. 'There's not a great deal to put down on paper' after her three-day trip to China. (Photo: Number10/flickr)

May in search of post-Brexit Chinese El Dorado

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

UK prime minister Theresa May spent three days in China this week trying to build post-Brexit economic perspectives for her country.

In a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday (1 February), she said she wanted to "take further forward the global strategic partnership" with China.

She led a delegation of 50 British businessmen and said that after Brexit, the UK will be a "more outward-looking country" that was "able to operate an independent trade policy."

She a...

