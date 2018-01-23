Ad
Eva Glawischnig, former Austrian Green Party leader, has taken Facebook to the court in an attempt to censor what people around the world read about her on Facebook. (Photo: Die Grünen Linz)

ECJ should rule against Austrian online censorship lawsuit

by Nick Wallace, Brussels,

A former politician in Austria wants to censor what people around the world read about her on social media.

Having already won an injunction against Facebook regarding posts that insulted her, former Green Party leader Eva Glawischnig is now appealing for the courts to compel Facebook to seek out and delete similar posts across its entire global platform.

EU judges now have an opportunity to make it clear that no member state can decide what the rest of the world reads online, b...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

